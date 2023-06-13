It’s Time for Investors to Play Defense.



GLOBAL

CNN

—



It’s high time for investors to tread cautiously and make wiser investment decisions.

Speaking to CNNMoney editor-at-large Richard Quest on “Markets Now” on Wednesday, Howard Marks, co-chairman of Oaktree Capital and author of “Mastering the Market Cycle: Getting the Odds on Your Side,” encouraged investors to opt for safer bets. He said, “Defense is more important than offense” right now.

He added that investors should stake in utilities while decreasing investments in volatile tech stocks.

In light of current market conditions, defense is the name of the game, according to Marks. Despite soaring stocks, he warned that the bull cycle is approaching its end.

He noted that although it would be unwise to raise cash or exit the market, investing in more dependable stocks could protect investors against significant losses if the climate changes.

Another reason for investors to be wary is the ongoing trade dispute with China. Although he believes the trade spat will eventually be resolved, Marks added, “And if it goes off the rails, it has very serious consequences for the world economy.”

You can watch “Markets Now” every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET, streamed live from the New York Stock Exchange on CNNMoney.com. The 15-minute program, hosted by CNNMoney’s business correspondents, features incisive commentary from industry experts on current market conditions.

Don’t worry if you can’t catch the show live, as highlights are available online and through the Markets Now newsletter, which is delivered to your inbox every afternoon.