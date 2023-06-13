Managing Mac Startup Items: A Guide to Controlling Your Login Items

When you power on your Mac, several apps and tools load into the memory alongside the operating system. While it guarantees that your files remain in sync with the cloud and some plug-ins are continuously available, too many autostart apps can affect your system’s performance negatively. The Mac’s speed reduces, and valuable memory space and processor time get used up. Therefore, it is vital to strike a balance and choose wisely what should launch with macOS and what shouldn’t.

Tools and options within macOS can help you stay in control, and there’s no need for third-party software. All you need to do is spend a few minutes auditing the auto-start apps and removing unnecessary ones to make your Mac faster and more efficient.

The first step is detecting what apps load at startup. Turn on or restart your computer, log in to macOS, and allow the operating system a few minutes to set up. Check the menu bar and dock for clues. Besides the autostart apps, you will find utilities like media servers and software that optimizes macOS functionality. Activity Monitor is the most useful tool for monitoring all running processes. Open Spotlight (Cmd+Space) and search for Activity Monitor. It will show everything running on your Mac, including background processes that may not be visible.

Use the tabs along the top to ascertain how your system resources are used (CPU, Memory, Energy, Disk, Network). You need to identify the most useful apps and those hogging your system’s resources. To get more information about any process, click on it, then click the inspect button on the toolbar (a “i” in a circle) to access its properties.

After identifying what you’re dealing with, you can take action. The easiest way to prevent an app from auto-starting is to disable the behavior in the app settings. If that isn’t possible, go to System Settings>General>Login Items and toggle off any program you don’t want at startup. If an app doesn’t appear there, go to Finder>Go>Library>Launch Agents/Launch Daemons. You will see the entries to remove that prevent autostart, and you can delete the app if it’s causing problems.

In conclusion, keeping a balance between autostarting apps and managing them can make your Mac operate more efficiently, improving its performance and speed.





Reference