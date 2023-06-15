Modders Add Bloodborne Weapons and Armor to Enhance Similarities with Lies of P

Lies of P, the upcoming Souls-like game, is drawing comparisons to Bloodborne for its similar aesthetic and gameplay mechanics. However, modding team Garden of Eyes has taken things a step further by adding Bloodborne gear to the game for PC players to enjoy.

As demonstrated in their trailer, PC players who use the mod can now spawn as The Hunter, complete with weapons straight from Bloodborne. The mod is currently exclusive to Garden of Eyes’ Patreon supporters, but it can be used in the Lies of P demo and includes items like Hunter Attire, Saw Cleaver, and Ludwig’s Holy Blade.

Garden of Eyes has stated that they plan to expand the mod heavily once the full game is released, and it will be made available for free. This mod is part of the team’s rich history of modding popular games. Their work on Elden Ring includes bringing the worlds of God of War, Harry Potter, Sonic, and many others to the Lands Between.

Lies of P is set to launch on September 19 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, including Game Pass. To learn more about the game and its content, check out our preorder guide and our detailed coverage of everything we know about Lies of P.