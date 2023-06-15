‘Need 20-25 days’, says Rohit Sharma on the impact of IPL 2023 on WTC 2023 Final

Australia clinched a resounding victory by a margin of 209 runs against India in the WTC 2023 Final, with skipper Pat Cummins leading the squad from Day 1. In a post-match interview, Team India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, spoke about the challenges of playing just days after the conclusion of IPL 2023, stating that at least 20-25 days of preparation are needed for a major final like this.
Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 07:25 PM IST
