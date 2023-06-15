‘Need 20-25 days’, says Rohit Sharma on the impact of IPL 2023 on WTC 2023 Final

Australia clinched a resounding victory by a margin of 209 runs against India in the WTC 2023 Final, with skipper Pat Cummins leading the squad from Day 1. In a post-match interview, Team India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, spoke about the challenges of playing just days after the conclusion of IPL 2023, stating that at least 20-25 days of preparation are needed for a major final like this.

Cricket veterans and former Team India coach, Ravi Shastri, were among those who criticized the scheduling of the WTC 2023 Final shortly after the IPL, asking which tournament should be prioritized by the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI). Regardless, Australia emerged victorious on the day, with exceptional performances from Travis Head and Scott Boland. India’s top order faltered, and their bowlers were unable to contain the opposition’s run rate.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Team India’s coach, Rahul Dravid, offered his congratulations to the Australian team and highlighted the short window between the IPL and the WTC 2023 Finals, stating that the team had little time to prepare.

Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 07:25 PM IST

