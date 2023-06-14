Ohio Plant Reaches a New Agreement with UAW and Clarios

Clarios, a Milwaukee-based battery manufacturer, has reached a third agreement with United Auto Workers (UAW) union members, who went on strike last week at the Holland, Ohio plant. Kris Sherman, director of communications for U.S. and Canada, said they appreciate the efforts and hard work of everyone involved and hope that employees will vote in favor of the latest agreement. The company is looking forward to resuming battery production to support its customers.

The workers’ primary concern is the loss of overtime pay that would come with a new schedule proposed by Clarios. Local 12 Clarios Battery Unit Chairman Aaron Shinaul told Automotive News that it’s unclear if the new agreement addresses this issue, so David Green, UAW Region 2B director, wants members to review the agreement before sharing details.

“It’s in the members’ hands,” Green said.

Last week, a local union representative from a Clarios plant in St. Joseph, Mo., stated that some production from the striking Holland, Ohio, plant would shift to their location. Clarios has not confirmed this shift but clarified to KQTV2 that their increased production in St. Joseph is unrelated to the Ohio strike.

With worldwide sales to automakers of $2.5 billion in its 2021 fiscal year, Clarios ranks No. 75 on Automotive News’ list of the top 100 global parts suppliers.