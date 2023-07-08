Pikmin Reddit Generates Fictional Fiddlebert Character, Causing Mandela Effect

Is Fiddlebert from Pikmin related to the Berenstein Bears?

It appears that the elusive Fiddlebert has emerged in our timeline, thanks to some strange phenomenon possibly caused by CERN. For those unfamiliar, Fiddlebert was allegedly the second captain in the original Pikmin game. However, his existence is now a topic of debate among Pikmin fans.

According to some fans on the Pikmin subreddit, Fiddlebert was hastily created as a smaller, green version of the protagonist Olimar. He occasionally spoke in another language and was ultimately removed from the Wii and Switch versions of the game. But is any of this true?

While some fans adamantly claim to remember Fiddlebert from the original Pikmin game, I must admit that I have no recollection of his existence. Perhaps I simply didn’t play Pikmin as extensively as others, but I find it hard to believe that I wouldn’t recognize a character like Fiddlebert, especially considering the dedicated fan base.

Do you “remember” Fiddlebert?

The emergence of Fiddlebert seems to be a product of the Pikmin fan community’s excitement for the upcoming release of Pikmin 4. Similar instances have occurred in other fan communities, such as the Diablo 4 community. It’s a testament to the enthusiasm and creativity of fans who find enjoyment in speculating and creating fictional elements related to their favorite games.

While the Mandela effect has demonstrated the potential for false memories, I remain skeptical of Fiddlebert’s existence. The release of Pikmin 4 on the Nintendo Switch is approaching, and I highly doubt that Fiddlebert will make any appearances in the game.