Pre-order now and save up to 45% on the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer that transforms anyone into a culinary expert.

Dreo, a well-known brand for its smart home products, air purifiers, space heaters, air fryers, and tower fans, has launched a groundbreaking product – the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer. This cooking appliance combines the best features of an air fryer, sous vide cooker, grill, and convection oven in one device. With its intelligent design, cooking perfect meals is effortless, even for amateur chefs. The Combi Fryer is available for pre-order on Kickstarter, with up to 45% discount from the retail price of $359, making it an absolute steal at just $199.

Unlike traditional air fryers, sous vide cookers, and ovens, which require a certain level of expertise to operate, the ChefMaker Combi Fryer removes all the guesswork in cooking. Its proprietary CombiCook technology combines various techniques used by professional chefs and turns them into an algorithm, ensuring that every dish is cooked to perfection. With 44 different presets and access to the Dreo app, anyone can create mouthwatering dishes, including steak, chicken breast, chicken wings, seafood, and vegetables.

The Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer can perform a range of cooking functions, including convection heating, a water atomizer, and variable temperatures, thanks to CombiCook technology. By utilizing this technology, the device can replicate the techniques used by professional chefs, ensuring a perfect cook every time.

Dreo is offering unbeatable discounts for backers on Kickstarter. The device will retail at $359, but backers can take advantage of up to 45% off when they place orders on the launch day, May 23, from 10 AM – 11:59 PM ET. The other discounted rates include Super Early Bird: $229 (36% off, May 24-25), Early Bird: $259 (28% off), and Kickstarter Special: $279 (22% off). For those who order multiple ChefMaker Combi Fryers in one go, additional discounts are available.

In conclusion, the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer is a must-have for any cooking enthusiast. With its revolutionary CombiCook technology, cooking perfect meals is effortless, and the device combines all the best features of air fryers, sous vide cookers, grills, and convection ovens into one convenient appliance. Order yours now on Kickstarter and enjoy unbeatable discounts.





