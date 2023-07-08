Reportedly, Google is getting ready for the launch of the Wear OS Beta Program.

Google is rumored to be expanding its Android Beta Program to include watches and tablets, in addition to Pixel phones.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the page source for Google’s Android Beta Program website includes references to a “Wear OS Beta Program.” The references specifically mention two devices, the Wi-Fi and cellular variants of the Pixel Watch.

This suggests that Google is planning to test new software on its smartwatches through a beta program. This aligns with Google’s recent focus on Wear OS and smartwatches, indicating a long-term commitment to the platform.

However, the specific details of the Wear OS Beta Program are still unclear. Presumably, the program will function similar to the Android Beta Program, allowing users to enroll eligible smartwatches associated with their Google account and receive beta updates over-the-air (OTA) directly on the watch.

The availability and timeline for beta updates have not been announced. In the case of the Android Beta Program, Google typically starts with Developer Previews early in the year, followed by beta releases around May before its annual I/O developer conference. 9to5Google suggests that the launch of Wear OS 4, which is based on Android 13, may occur in the fall after the release of Android 14.

In addition to the references to the Wear OS Beta Program, the Beta Program website’s ‘Your eligible devices’ section has been updated to include “Android Devices” instead of just phones. This implies that other devices, such as the Pixel Watch or Pixel Tablet, may also be eligible for beta programs in the future.

