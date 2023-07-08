SDCC Welcomes the Launch of Maggid, the Pioneer Monthly Jewish Comics Magazine

Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, San Diego Comic Con | Tagged: Maggid, SDCC

Maggid Comics has launched a Kickstarter for a Jewish comics magazine, Maggid Magazine, for San Diego Comic Con 2023.

Maggid Comics, a renowned Jewish-themed comic book line, is proud to announce the launch of their Kickstarter campaign for Maggid Magazine. This groundbreaking magazine will be the first and only monthly publication dedicated to Jewish comics. The campaign will officially begin on Friday, July 21st, coinciding with Maggid Comics executives’ participation in a panel at San Diego Comic Con.

The panel, titled “The New Face of Jewish Comics,” will take place in Room 29CD on Friday, July 21st, at 10:30 AM. Interested individuals can sign up to be notified when the Kickstarter campaign goes live.

Maggid Comics firmly believes that pop culture has the power to foster global thinking. To ensure authentic and diverse representations of Jews and Judaism in pop culture, they are thrilled to present their Jewish stories through Maggid Magazine—a monthly comics magazine designed for all audiences. With a wide range of Jewish stories from talented creators, Maggid Magazine offers readers the opportunity to explore authentic and diverse portrayals of Jews and Judaism.

“Jewish culture and history encompass an incredibly diverse and compelling range of narratives that should be accessible and enjoyed by everyone,” said Arnon Z. Shorr, Editor-in-Chief of Maggid Magazine. “Through Maggid Magazine, we aim to bridge the gap between Jewish heritage and the wider comic book community.” The Chief Revenue Officer of Maggid Comics, David McLees, echoes this sentiment, stating, “Our Kickstarter campaign will pave the way for Jews to proudly share their stories through art.” Chief Financial Officer Ramy DuBrow adds, “As a community, we have the opportunity to advocate for future generations by ensuring vast libraries of contemporary Jewish content are readily available. At Maggid Comics, we take pride in leading this charge.”

The Kickstarter campaign offers exciting rewards, including subscriptions to the magazine’s initial run, limited edition books from Maggid Comics, exclusive merchandise, and opportunities to engage with the creative team. By supporting the campaign, backers not only help bring Maggid Magazine to life but also contribute to the amplification of Jewish voices in popular culture.

Maggid Comics is actively collaborating with like-minded creators and organizations that share their mission of celebrating Jewish comics. One such collaboration is with the upcoming JewCE comic convention, set to take place at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan from November 11th to 12th. Maggid Comics is eager to forge partnerships that will establish a future where artists, creators, and fans have a dedicated platform for exceptional Jewish comics and entertainment.

