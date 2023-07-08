Rumor Round-Up: What to Expect from the iPhone 15 Camera – Sensor Sizes and Zoom Ranges

Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 15 lineup in September, featuring the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and possibly the iPhone 15 Pro Max (rumored to be called the iPhone 15 Ultra). These new models will replace the iPhone 14 and its siblings, aiming to become Apple’s best iPhones yet. While we have already covered the iPhone 15 specifications, design, and pricing in other articles on TechRadar, let’s delve into the camera features of these upcoming phones.

iPhone 15 Camera: The iPhone 15 is expected to have a dual-sensor camera setup, similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 14. However, rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 will inherit the 48MP main sensor from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, instead of the 12MP main sensor used in the previous model. This is exciting news for fans of Apple’s standard iPhones, as it provides a compelling reason to upgrade from previous versions. The iPhone 15 may not offer any significant improvements in terms of digital zoom, but it will retain the 12MP selfie camera from the iPhone 14 for selfie enthusiasts.

iPhone 15 Pro Camera: The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to maintain the excellent triple-sensor setup of its predecessor. The camera system will consist of a 48MP wide lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Rumors have hinted at the inclusion of a periscope camera and a telephoto camera with a variable zoom lens, but these features might be reserved for the Ultra iPhone or future Pro models. The main difference between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro is likely to be the use of new Sony-produced sensors that capture more light, enhancing the overall image quality. The design of the iPhone 15 Pro’s camera system is expected to be the main area of improvement.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to improve upon its predecessor’s triple-sensor setup in various ways. However, due to the uncertainties surrounding the potential release of the iPhone 15 Ultra, exact details of these improvements remain unclear. Like the iPhone 15 Pro, the Pro Max is expected to feature a 48MP wide lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It was initially rumored that both the Pro and Pro Max models would include a periscope camera, but it is now speculated that the periscope lens will debut on the iPhone 16 Pro with its larger display. Additionally, there were rumors of a telephoto camera with a variable zoom lens similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but again, these features might be reserved for future models or the Ultra iPhone if and when it arrives. Sensor quality will likely be the primary differentiator between the Pro Max’s camera and its predecessor. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to feature the largest camera sensor ever used in an iPhone, the Sony IMX903, measuring an impressive 1/1.14 inches. Furthermore, the Pro Max might also upgrade its front-facing camera to a dual-lens system, surpassing the single 12MP front-facing TrueDepth camera of its predecessor.

In conclusion, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 lineup aims to deliver improved camera features and performance in all its models. While the iPhone 15 will offer a significant upgrade from its predecessor in terms of sensor quality, the Pro and Pro Max models will likely see enhancements in design and image processing. However, the inclusion of features like periscope lenses and variable zoom lenses might be reserved for future models or the much-anticipated Ultra iPhone.





