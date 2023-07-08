Brooke Koepka Refutes LIV Golf Teammate Matthew Wolff’s Alleged Squandered Potential in Spectacular Vent

PGA Championship winner, Brooks Koepka, recently expressed his frustration with his LIV Golf teammate, Matthew Wolff, accusing him of quitting on a round and wasting his talent. Speculation surrounding Wolff’s position in the Smash GC squad has arisen due to his poor results. To add fuel to the fire, Wolff withdrew from the final round of LIV’s event in Washington, citing an injury sustained during a warm-up led by Koepka.

However, in a recent interview, Koepka cast doubt on Wolff’s injury, stating, “I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that’s not competing. I’m not a big fan of that. You don’t work hard. It’s very tough.” Koepka emphasized the negative impact Wolff’s lack of effort and motivation have on the team dynamic.

While Wolff finished in a tie for 38th in the last LIV event in Spain, just one shot behind Koepka, and 34th in Oklahoma, the comments from Koepka left him feeling frustrated. Wolff, at the Centurion Club in London for the ongoing LIV event, shared, “I’m here, you know, trying to do what I can to play the best round of golf and that’s going to help the team. I’m just here to focus on myself and try to play some good golf.”

Both Koepka and Wolff are currently in the middle of the pack at the Centurion Club, with Koepka sitting in a tie for 33rd and Wolff in a tie for 38th. The tension between the two golfers adds an interesting element to the tournament.

Stay updated on the new teams and players confirmed for LIV Golf, the "other" tour in golf.





