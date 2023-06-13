Sunil Chhetri Celebrates Wife’s Pregnancy in Style with Winning Goal at Intercontinental Cup 2023

Indian football star Sunil Chhetri created a heartwarming moment during the Intercontinental Cup 2023 when he revealed his wife’s pregnancy to fans after leading the Indian team to victory against Vanuatu.

Chhetri showcased his remarkable skills in the game held at Kalinga Stadium on June 12, securing a moment of magic in the 81st minute and clinching victory for India.

But it was Chhetri’s celebration that stole the spotlight as he scored the winning goal with a left-footed finish, picked up the ball, and placed it inside his jersey, revealing the exciting news captured by the cameras. In a post-match interview, Chhetri said “Me and my wife are expecting a baby, I would like to share this with the whole world.”

Chhetri, a veteran striker, has been a crucial player for India throughout the competition. His experience and skill provided the decisive breakthrough that propelled India into the finals of the Intercontinental Cup 2023. India had dominated Vanuatu throughout the game, showcasing their dominance for 80 minutes before Chhetri’s heroics secured the three points.

This victory marked India’s seventh consecutive win on home soil and solidifies their reputation as a formidable force. They currently sit atop the table with six points and will face Lebanon, who are in second place, on Thursday, June 15.

Sunil Chhetri’s International Goals

Since making his debut in 2005, Sunil Chhetri has been a dominant goal scorer for the Indian national team. As of June 12, 2023, Chhetri has scored an impressive total of 86 goals in 135 official international appearances. This achievement places him among the top goal-scorers in the history of international football.

Chhetri currently occupies the fifth position in the list of highest international goal-scorers worldwide, with only four players ahead of him. Mokhtar Dahari of Malaysia is positioned at number three with 89 goals, while Lionel Messi holds the third spot with 102 goals to his name. Ali Daei of Iran stands at number two with an impressive tally of 109 goals. At the pinnacle of the list sits the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads the pack with a remarkable 122 international goals.