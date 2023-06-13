Tamannaah Bhatia affirms her romantic involvement with Vijay Varma, stating, “He brings me happiness and comfort.”

Image Source : TWITTER Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma clicked at an event

After a lot of speculations, it is finally confirmed that the gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia is in a relationship with Vijay Varma and it apparently started on the sets of Lust Stories 2. News about a possible Bollywood couple started doing the rounds at the beginning of 2023 when a fan spotted the couple kissing each other on New Year’s Eve in Goa.

The duo kept dodging the questions about their relationship status until now. In an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah confirmed that she is indeed dating Vijay Varma. She stated, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone, it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

When questioned if things changed for her and Vijay Varma on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah accepted and said, “Yes.” She described Vijay as someone she really looks up to and who she bonded with organically. He was someone who came to her with all his guard down and it became easy for her to put all her guard down as well. Tamannaah shared how high-achieving women have the problem of feeling like they have to work hard for everything, but Vijay was someone who understood her world without her doing anything and who had become her happy place.

Although they remained tight-lipped about their relationship status earlier, both Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were actively commenting and praising each other on social media.

