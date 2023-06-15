The Catch: Google Home Receives Robust Smart Home Automations

Google has taken its recent redesign of Google Home a step further by allowing users to create custom automations for their smart homes. According to a recent post on the Google Nest Community, this feature allows users to create very specific instructions for their smart home devices. For example, users can instruct Google Home to activate their Roomba and have it begin vacuuming the moment everyone has left home or to flash the house’s lights whenever a smoke alarm is active. Users can even string multiple gadgets together to work on a single schedule.

The best part? Most importantly, automations will work across Google Home and third-party smart home devices, which include many Matter-supported sensors. However, creating automations requires a bit of programming experience as it requires users to use Google’s newly available script editor





