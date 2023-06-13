Verifying the Truthfulness of Haley’s CNN Town Hall Event

Nikki Haley, the Republican presidential candidate and former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump administration, made false and misleading statements during a CNN town hall event on June 4th. She claimed that crime is at “all-time highs” when FBI data shows that the nationwide violent crime rate peaked in 1991, with 758.2 crimes per 100,000 people, and it was down to 398.5 in 2020, with consistent violent and property crime rates. Haley also wrongly claimed that “all” medicines at local drugstores are made in China, when in fact, nearly three-quarters of pharmaceutical ingredients are foreign-made, and a majority of APIs supplying the U.S. market are foreign-made, with only 13% from China. Haley falsely stated that Roe v. Wade allowed “abortion anytime, anywhere, for any reason” when the court ruling said that states could prohibit abortion after fetal viability, with exceptions for the life and health of the mother. Moreover, Haley claimed that China and India are “causing the problem” for climate change and that the U.S. is “very good when it comes to emissions,” which is untrue as China was the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide in 2021, followed by the U.S., the European Union, and India. While U.S. emissions have been declining, the country still emits more CO2 per capita than China and India.





