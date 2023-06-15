Vincent D’Onofrio’s Explicit Menace as a Clue for Spider-Man 4

Marvel fans were recently hit with bad news regarding huge delays for various MCU projects. Disney has shifted dates for titles across multiple properties, including Star Wars and Avatar. While Marvel and Disney can announce updated release dates for Avengers 5 and 6, they do not control the rights to the Spider-Man universe. As a result, we still have no idea when Spider-Man 4 will hit theaters as Sony has yet to give a release date. However, fans of the franchise have a big reason to be excited about the sequel, thanks to Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio’s NSFW threat towards Spider-Man during a recent panel.

D’Onofrio reprised his role as Winston Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again and it is expected that he will also appear in Echo. Given his previous comments about wanting Kingpin to fight Peter Parker, fans are beginning to speculate that Kingpin could be the next villain in Spider-Man 4. Moreover, rumors suggest that Daredevil and Spider-Man could partner up to fight Kingpin who is mayor of New York in the coming Daredevil TV show. Given these hints, Kingpin’s name has to be included among possible Spider-Man 4 antagonists. Despite all of this excitement, with Marvel’s calendar changes, the ongoing writers’ strike, and Tom Holland’s break from acting, it may be some time before Sony announces Spider-Man 4’s release date.





