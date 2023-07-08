6 Crucial Tips for Diabetic Skincare during Monsoon Season

Diabetic patients are particularly vulnerable to foot problems. Inspect your feet daily for any cuts, sores, blisters, or signs of infection. Diabetic patients need to take extra care of their skin due to increased humidity and moisture, which can lead to various skin problems in monsoons

During the monsoon season, people with diabetes need to be especially vigilant about their skin due to the higher levels of humidity and moisture, which can contribute to a range of skin issues. Dr. Mahesh Chavan, an Endocrinology Consultant at Apollo Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, provides some valuable tips for diabetic individuals to ensure their skin's well-being during monsoons: Maintain Proper Hydration: Adequate hydration is crucial for maintaining healthy skin. Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and support overall health. Prevent Fungal Infections: Fungal infections thrive in humid environments. Keep your skin dry, especially in areas prone to sweating, such as the groin, underarms, and under the breasts. If necessary, use antifungal powders or creams recommended by your doctor. Follow a Balanced Diet: A well-balanced diet plays a vital role in maintaining healthy skin. Ensure that your diet is diabetes-friendly and includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to promote skin health and overall well-being. Take Care of Your Feet: Diabetic individuals are particularly susceptible to foot problems. Regularly inspect your feet for cuts, sores, blisters, or signs of infection. Keep your feet clean and dry, and apply a moisturizing foot cream to prevent dryness and cracking. Use a handheld mirror to thoroughly examine your feet each day. Opt for Breathable Clothing: Choose lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton to reduce sweating and moisture buildup on the skin. Avoid Going Barefoot: Walking barefoot can be harmful to your feet, so always wear appropriate footwear to protect yourself.





