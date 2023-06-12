Carlton cautioned by Kane Cornes to avoid reckless pursuit of Damien Hardwick and consider Michael Voss’s future

Renowned football analyst Kane Cornes has raised doubts over whether Damien Hardwick is the right candidate to lead Carlton out of its current slump, instead recommending the club continue to back Michael Voss. Following the Blues’ seventh loss in eight matches, with their recent defeat to Essendon, Voss’s position has come under intense scrutiny from the club’s loyal fan base. While Carlton CEO Brian Cook and president Luke Sayers have shown public support for Voss, the pressure remains on the coach to turn around the team’s fortunes.

Despite speculation linking Hardwick to the vacant head coaching role, Cornes questioned the three-time premiership winner’s commitment and suggested Carlton needs a coach who is fully committed and ready to tackle the challenge. “Damien Hardwick said he needs a break, so the last person I’m going to be appointing is Damien Hardwick. Carlton needs someone who is all in and mentally and physically up for the challenge,” said Cornes on Nine’s Footy Classified.

Cornes urged Carlton’s powerbrokers to identify the root cause of the problem before making any hasty decisions, calling for greater transparency from the club in relation to its issues. “I want to know what the problem is at Carlton and I want them to tell me what it is. I need to know from Carlton – is it the list or is it the coach? If it’s the list, it’s a bigger problem than if it’s the coach because if it’s the list, they have to blow the whole thing up like Collingwood did two years ago.”

Despite mounting pressure on Voss, Carlton must weigh up its options carefully and make a decision that is in the best interests of the club’s long-term future. The stakes are high, but the Blues must consider all options before taking action.





