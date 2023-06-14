Greta bus crash devastates Hudson Young, the outstanding player of NSW Blues in Hunter Valley.

Hudson Young, a top player for the NSW Blues, is heartbroken by the terrible news of the Hunter Valley bus crash that claimed the lives of 10 people who had been attending a wedding in his hometown of Greta.
Young himself grew up in Greta and played for the local junior football team, the Greta Braxton Colts.
Expressing his condolences, Young acknowledged that the tragedy has shaken his community and vowed to keep the victims in his thoughts while playing for the Blues in Origin II next week.
Reflecting on the tragedy, Young told 9News Sydney, “I’m from Greta, where the bus crash (happened) and it was devastating. I feel so sorry for all the families that are involved. It was such a special day and for it to end tragically like that is devastating.”
