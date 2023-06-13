Guardiola believes Aguero has the ability to play and score even after turning 40.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently expressed his admiration for striker Sergio Aguero, who will play his final game for the club against Everton on Sunday. Aguero’s personality off the field and his impressive goal-scoring ability on it have cemented his status as a club legend among both fans and backroom staff.

Despite being born and raised in a country where scoring goals is difficult, Aguero has managed to dominate the Premier League for years, winning five titles and scoring 258 goals in 388 appearances in all competitions with Manchester City. Guardiola even believes that the star striker could keep playing soccer until he is 40 years old!

When asked about Aguero’s fitness for the upcoming match against Everton, Guardiola confirmed that he is fit to play, along with the rest of the team. Aguero’s talent and success with Manchester City have earned him countless titles, in addition to the admiration of his colleagues and fans.

Guardiola believes that Aguero is like a lion on the pitch, strategically killing his opponents and exhibiting impressive speed and quality as he scores his goals. The City manager is confident that fans will give this legendary striker a well-deserved tribute as he bids farewell to the club.