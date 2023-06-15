‘ICC Event in 2023 WTC Final Lacks Sufficient Cameras According to Rohit Sharma’

Shubman Gill’s dismissal on Day 4 of the WTC 2023 Final is currently a topic of contention. After losing the World Test Championship to Australia, Team India captain Rohit Sharma expressed disappointment with the decision made by the third umpire during the post-match press conference.

Rohit Sharma criticized the quick decision made by the third umpire and suggested that more camera angles should have been used to make the call. He also noted that an ICC event should have more camera angles than the IPL.

“I felt disappointed, the third umpire should have seen more replay, the decision was made quickly, especially in a final, and more camera angles should have been there, in IPL, there are more than 10 but not in an ICC event,” Rohit Sharma said regarding Shubman Gill’s dismissal.

A Disappointing Performance

The Team India captain acknowledged that the team fell short in their efforts from Day 1 and that the performance of the top-order batsmen could have been better.

“I thought we started well with winning the toss, putting them to bat in those conditions. We bowled well in the first session and then we let ourselves down with how we bowled. Got to give credit to the Australian batters. Head came in and played really well along with Steven Smith. That just took us off guard a little bit. We knew it was always hard to come back, but we put up a good show. We fought till the end. We’ve worked hard for all those four years,” Rohit said after the match.

Regarding Team India’s second consecutive defeat in the WTC Finals, Rohit Sharma sounded optimistic and stated that playing two finals was a significant achievement in itself.

“Playing two finals is honestly a good achievement for us. But we’d like to go a mile ahead as well. You can’t take the credit away from what we’ve done in those last two years to come here. Great effort from the entire unit. Unfortunately, we couldn’t go on and win the final but we’ll keep our heads high and fight. It’s been brilliant! (Talking about the crowd support). They’ve gotten behind the time. I’d like to thank each one of them. They were cheering for every run and every wicket,” Rohit added.