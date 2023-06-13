Paul Fatty Vautin slams NSW critics and Mark Levy column in State of Origin 2023

It’s a sad state of affairs in NSW as a wave of negativity washes over the team and its coach, Brad Fittler. Armchair critics are calling for wholesale changes and Fittler’s dismissal, despite the fact that the NSW Blues still have a chance to beat Queensland and take the series to a decider. These critics have even gone as far as suggesting that James Tedesco, the best player in the world, should be dropped from the team, despite his valiant efforts in the last game.

Meanwhile, the Queensland media staunchly supports their team, highlighting why players have been selected and why they deserve to wear the Maroon jumper. In contrast, NSW journos suggest that the “system is broken” because a particular player wasn’t chosen, or that the Maroons have an edge over the Blues. It’s time for NSW supporters to rally around Fittler and the team, reserve judgement until after the game, and back them to deliver.

In a best-of-three series, it’s treasonous to call for a coach’s dismissal or suggest potential successors before the series is even over. These armchair critics are only helping the enemy in the war that is State of Origin.

For my part, I’m backing the NSW Blues to make history next week and etch their names into Origin folklore. Let’s support whoever is picked in the team and hope they produce one of the greatest victories in NSW’s rugby league history. In Fittler we trust.





