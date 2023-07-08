Watch Janhvi Kapoor Sweat Off Extra Calories in an Intense Workout Session – Video

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is dedicated to her fitness regimen, which includes functional training and various other exercises. Recently, she shared a video of her intense workout on Instagram, showcasing her commitment.

Check out the video below:

The Anti-gravity Club posted Janhvi’s latest workout video on Instagram, where she can be seen engaging in rigorous functional workouts that focus on building strength and mobility. From squats to stretches, kettlebell exercises to shoulder and back workouts, Janhvi masterfully performs each move. She even shared the video on her Instagram story with the caption “On a mission @janhvikapoor”.

Janhvi keeps her gym look simple with minimal makeup and a knotted ponytail. She confidently flaunts her curves and toned legs in an off-white push-up bra and gym shorts, earning praise from viewers in the comment section.

Benefits of Functional Training:

Functional fitness aims to simplify and make daily movements safer. It prepares the body for everyday activities by focusing on multi-directional and multi-speed movements. Here are 7 specific advantages of functional training exercises:

Enhances Motion Patterns

Enhances Movement Effectiveness

Improves Physique

Improves Mobility And Coordination

Improves Flexibility and Mobility Increases Lean Muscle Mass

Increases functionality

While many gym-goers tend to avoid leg day, Janhvi embraces it. She can be seen in a video, putting in hard work to train her lower body. If you’re inspired by Janhvi’s routine, here’s everything you need to know about lower body training:

Benefits of Leg Exercises:

Leg exercises offer numerous benefits for overall fitness and well-being. Here are a few advantages of incorporating leg exercises into your fitness routine:

Leg workouts like squats, lunges, and leg lifts engage multiple muscles in the lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. These exercises help strengthen and tone the muscles. Strong legs are essential for various activities, such as sports and everyday movements like walking and climbing stairs. Leg exercises can improve athletic performance by increasing speed, agility, and power. Leg exercises burn a significant amount of calories, contributing to weight loss and improved metabolism. Including leg exercises in your routine can help boost calorie burn throughout the day. Weight-bearing leg exercises, such as squats and lunges, promote increased bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and other bone-related diseases. Leg activities like squats and deadlifts stimulate the production of testosterone, a hormone that plays a crucial role in maintaining bone density and building muscle mass.

While it’s okay to occasionally skip a day of exercise, it’s essential to make up for the missed time by developing a plan.